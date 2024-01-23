Castleford Tigers star Rowan Milnes set to miss start of Super League season after two injury scenarios revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Rowan Milnes is set to miss the start of the Super League season – but he could be out for either four weeks or four months.

Milnes left the field early in Castleford’s 14-14 draw with the London Broncos on Sunday afternoon and now scans have confirmed that the halfback will be out, albeit for an indefinite period of time.

Lingard told League Express: “Looking at none op rehab initially. If all goes well then he will be out for around a month or so.

“If it doesn’t respond then we’ll have to look at surgery and then we’re looking at four months so fingers crossed he rehabs well.

“We think his shoulder dislocated and went back in.”

Both Joe Westerman and George Griffin also left the field early during that draw, with Griffin now going through the HIA protocols after suffering a concussion from a heavy Emmanuel Waine carry whilst Westerman had a back spasm.

The Tigers already have Alex Mellor out for a minimum of eight weeks after the second-rower suffered a knee injury during Castleford’s 54-0 drubbing of Keighley Cougars over a week ago.

