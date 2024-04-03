Sam Tomkins names the ‘most complete player in Super League’

SKY SPORTS pundit Sam Tomkins has named St Helens star Jack Welsby “the most complete player in Super League” following Saints’ fixture against Wigan Warriors on Good Friday.

Welsby, just 23, has already won Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge as well as captaining England in last year’s three-match Test Series against Tonga.

Tomkins, a specialist fullback who enjoyed a number of stellar years as England’s number one with both Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons, lauded Welsby for the way in which he is a complete player ahead of Saints’ clash against Wigan.

Tomkins, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, said: “I think Jack Welsby is the most complete player in Super League.

“From attack to defence, from his leadership to his kicking, he’s got a really rounded game.”

