Five Super League signings that have stood out so far

WE are now six into Super League 2024 and there have already been some stand-out performances.

Here are five of signings that have impressed the most for new clubs so far.

Matt Whitley – St Helens

St Helens rarely sign a plethora of players in the off-season but those that they do sign tend to do well. That is exactly what can be said for Matt Whitley, who joined Paul Wellens’ side from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 season. The second-rower has quickly got amongst the tries, but it’s his work ethic and reliability that has struck a chord with Wellens and Saints fans just six games in. Not one to take a backwards step in defence, Whitley is proving more than an adequate replacement for the injured Joe Batchelor.

Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons

The barnstorming prop forward has settled in well to life in the south of France, scoring two tries in Catalans Dragons’ win over London Broncos in round two. Sims brings energy, enthusiasm and experience with him after a decade in the NRL – and the Dragons are certainly reaping the rewards. After losing the likes of Mickael Goudemand, Tiaki Chan and Matt Whitley, Sims has more than filled a gap at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. Continue to expect fireworks from the Fijian international as he makes his presence in Super League felt in 2024.

Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

An off-season signing from Leeds, Nene Macdonald has certainly struck up a burgeoning reputation with the Salford Red Devils fans. Macdonald’s athleticism and power is a joy to behold when the Papua New Guinea international helps his side with big carries out of defence, but he also has skill in abundance. The Red Devils may have lost a number of players in the off-season, but Macdonald is definitely a shining star.

Niall Evalds – Hull KR

After putting his injury woes at Castleford behind him, Niall Evalds looks to be back to his absolute best so far in 2024 for Hull KR. Used as a winger in opening rounds of Super League, Willie Peters has deployed Evalds at fullback in recent weeks – and boy has it worked out for the Robins. He was excellent against Huddersfield and then had an almost perfect game against bitter rivals Hull FC to firmly stamp his authority in the number one shirt.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

For an overseas signing to have fit in so well as Lachlan Fitzgibbon at Warrington takes some doing. The former Newcastle Knights star has given the Wolves a different attacking dimension out wide – and his link-up play with Matt Dufty on his shoulder has been a potent weapon for Sam Burgess’ side in the opening rounds of Super League. Not only is his attacking play impressive, but Fitzgibbon is as solid as a rock in defence, too.

