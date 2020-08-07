Samoa star to join Fev in 2021

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed Samoan international Fa’amanu Brown will join the club next year.

The 25-year-old had agreed to join the club for the remainder of this year, but with the season cancelled it left his future unclear.

But he has put pen to paper on a deal to join Rovers in an impressive coup.

An NRL player with Cronulla and Canterbury, Brown has played 37 NRL games and featured five times for Samoa.

Rovers Football Manager, Steve Gill said: “I’m pleased for the club that we have been able to secure Nu for the 2021 season, he is a player who will certainly excite and add real quality to the spine of our side.

“The team is really beginning to take shape and the club will look to make further strengthen the squad going into the 2021 season.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Squad Builder for their contributions that have helped us secure this signing.”

Nu Brown added: “I’m very excited, it’s been a long year for me not playing so I can’t wait to get to Featherstone to be honest.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and everyone at the club to help Rovers in going one step further than 2019.”