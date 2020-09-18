Sarginson double helps Salford progress to semi-finals in golden point

Salford have overcome a powerful Catalans forward pack in golden point.

The Red Devils, who came back from eight-point deficits on two separate occasions, won the game in golden point with a score from Dan Sarginson.

They are now just 80 minutes away from their first Wembley appearance in almost half a century.

Salford’s start wasn’t ideal – their first kick-off sailed out of play and their opposition were over in just two minutes; Fouad Yaha finishing in the corner.

Catalans were red hot and continued to dominate. James Maloney captured his side’s second with a signature burst of pace through the line.

Salford clawed back two as Sarginson and Krisnan Inu crossed on their left hand-side, but Catalans still held a narrow 12-10 lead at the break.

After the break, Matt Whitley capitalised on a twelve-man Salford, caused by a sin-bin to Pauli Pauli, to re-gain a two-score cushion.

James Greenwood reached for the line to score his first of the season and keep Salford’s hopes alive.

Catalans’ ill-discipline proved costly as, after three set restarts in just one minute, Sam Kasiano was sin-binned due to repetitive infringements around the ruck. Krisnan Inu booted over the resultant penalty to level the scores and take the game to golden point.

Salford created an overlap and crossed in golden point through Sarginson with his second of the game.

Catalans: S. Tomkins, Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Drinkwater, Maloney, Moa, McIlorum, Bousquet, Garcia, Whitley, Casty; Subs: Jullien, Goudemand, Baitieri, Kasiano

Salford: Sarginson, Inu, Welham, Watkins, Williams, Lolohea, Brown, Dudson, Lussick, Yates, Greenwood, McCarthy, Flanagan; Subs: Pauli, Ikahihifo, Burke, Kear