Schoey’s Challenge Cup predictions

One player who certainly has the ability, skill and flair to attract viewers is Greg Inglis.

And it’s great that the legendary Aussie has finally made his debut in a Warrington side who, like Saturday’s visitors Hull KR and the previously-mentioned Castleford, do try to entertain.

Greg, who played in the centres before switching to fullback when Matty Ashton was injured, scored a try into the bargain, taking three tacklers over the line with him in a trademark show of strength.

And while I’m among those who have cast doubt on whether a 34-year-old with previous knee and shoulder injuries can contribute the way he did when he was starring for the Kangaroos, helping Queensland dominate Origin and winning titles with Melbourne and South Sydney, I think it’s fair to say that an Inglis playing at threequarters capacity is still well worth watching.

Given that he hadn’t had a match in more than two years, it will take time for his to get fully back into the swing of things.

Hopefully he will make his mark in primrose and blue, and what a story it would be if he could play his part in helping Warrington win the title for the first time since 1955.

Of course he could also get his hands on a Challenge Cup winners’ medal, but Warrington face an intriguing clash with Catalans, and I fancy the French side to have the edge and win by seven in Friday’s first quarter-final.

All four games are, of course, taking pace at Headingley, and in the second, I think St Helens will prove too strong for Huddersfield and repeat their recent Super League victory over them, although thus time by a wider margin of 24.

On Saturday, I think the worst thing Hull can do is allow themselves try to get drawn into another battle of attrition with Wigan, who usually come out on top in such cases, as they did last week.

It could be tight, but I think Wigan will have a bit too much and register another win, by eight.

That leaves another repeat of the last round of Super League games, and I think Castleford will again get the better of Salford, this time by 16.

