Scotland international leaves Leigh

Leigh Centurions back-rower Nick Glohe has left the club.

The Scottish international joined the club ahead of the 2020 season and had been a regular in John Duffy’s side during their unbeaten start to the season.

However, he has departed the club to be with his family during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I understand it is a difficult time for everyone and to be isolated when you already feel that way in a different country away from your family can only multiply how we all feel,” owner Derek Beaumont said. “To that extent I understand Nick’s decision.

“I have to look after the club’s position so could not authorise his return as if I do that for one player, I would have to do it for all overseas players. That is not possible in the present circumstances with no knowing if he would be able to return when our season or training is able to resume.

“I would like to thank Nick for his efforts in a Leigh shirt. He came and backed himself and John showed a lot of belief in him for doing so, seeing him take his chance well and appeared in all the games that we played.

“We hope Nick arrives home safely and is able to continue his rugby career in the future. We will look to replace Nick as soon as we are able.”