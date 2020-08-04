Scott Murrell leaves Halifax for Keighley

Keighley Cougars have completed the coup of Halifax halfback Scott Murrell.

The charismatic 34-year-old has become a modern-day great at Fax, making 209 appearances in eight seasons with the club.

One of the best players outside of Super League during the past decade, Murrell will now join the League 1 club in their quest for promotion next year.

“The news has come out that I’m moving on to a new club. The blue and white army will have a big part in my heart, it’s been a big part of my life.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge with Keighley.

“I can’t wait to get started now and rip in with Rhys and the boys for next season.”