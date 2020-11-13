Sebastine Ikahihifo staying at Salford

Sebastine Ikahihifo has extended his stay with Salford Red Devils.

The forward, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Huddersfield, will remain with the club on the same basis next year.

A former Dream Team member, Ikaihihifo played in the Challenge Cup Final for the Red Devils this year.

“I’m really looking forward to another year here,” he said.

“I got my mental confidence back this season and I’m playing my game.

“I’ve never been in a team environment where there are so many uplifting personalities.

“In the middles we have Moose and he’s a great leader, always aggressive in defence and attack, and everyone listens when he speaks. He’s one of the best captains I’ve played with.

“We all give each other energy in the pack, off the back of each other’s carries.

“It will be great to have the crowd back to cheer us though. Hearing them really gives you a lift.”