Serbian women beat Turkey to record first win

Serbia’s women defeated Turkey 24-16 in the final game of European Championship B South at the BASK stadium in Belgrade. The Turkish women on their first away trip led twice, loose forward Nazife Taskin giving them an early advantage and again when Ayse Miray Doyuk crossed just before the hour to make it 16-14 to the visitors, but led by player of the match skipper Jelena Stoiljkovic the Serbians hit back to triumph.

Serbian RL director, Dragan Pavlovic, commented: “Victory over Turkey is historic for us, because it is the first win for our girls in their fifth official match. In the previous four games, against Italy twice, Canada and Greece, we recorded defeats. It is certainly a great positive stimulus for our girls before the start of the qualifications for the next Rugby League World Cup.”

Stand off Karolina Blizanac scored two of the host’s five tries.

SERBIA 24 : Tamara Bošnjak, Ljiljana Bajic, Nika Bajic, Anastasija Karanovic, Katarina Veljanovsku, Karolina Blizanac, Jelena Stoiljković, Teodora Marin, Natasa Kovacevic, Jovana Fridl, Sahja Starcevic, Natalija Simic, Marija Maslakovic : (Subs): Marija Zlatkovic, Natasa Vignjevic, Teodora Dordevic, Anastasija Dordevic : Tries: Blizanac (24, 39), Starcevuc (33), Stoiljkovic (67), Maslakovic (76) : Goals: Bosnjak 2/6

TURKEY 16 : Ozlem Kaya, Derya Sanliturk, Aslihan Helvaci, Gozde Gor, Sultan Cagdas, Ecem Acikgoz, Ece Tekin, Meryem Savk, Nurbanu Yorubulut, Elif Yilmaz, Elif Cinar, Elif Kutlu, Nazife Taskin : (Subs): Hafize Berin Donmez, Nazlican Filiz, Selin Ardal, Ayse Miray Doyuk : Tries: Taskin (15), Helvaci (49), Doyuk (57) ; Goals: Acikgoz 2/3

Half time: 24-16