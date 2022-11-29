Castleford Tigers given major Super League boost with granting of an Elite Academy License

CASTLEFORD Tigers have confirmed that they have been granted an Elite Academy Licence from the Rugby Football League until the end of the 2027 season.

Back in May 2021, the Tigers learned that they would not be awarded an Elite Academy Licence for the period of 2022 through to 2027.

However in June 2021, a Probationary Elite Licence was granted for 2022 and 2023.

In the last 18 months, the Tigers have put further emphasis and importance on the club’s Youth Development and Pathways with more routes than ever before available to develop on and off-field careers as part of a comprehensive programme for young players.

Following a thorough accreditation review of the Tigers’ Academy programme, the RFL has granted the Club an Elite Academy Licence until the end of 2027. The Tigers also believe that three out of four key areas that were assessed are ‘Outstanding’, and the club’s education provision has received acclaim too.

“Everyone at the Tigers is absolutely delighted with this news, it’s some of the biggest news that the Club has had for a little while,” Head of Youth Development Nickolay told castlefordtigers.com.

“The Club needs to be recognised for re-investing into the Academy, the changes that have been made meant we had some tough decisions leading to some sleepless nights, some worries, and a hell of a lot of hard work that has gone into it – on and off the field.

“I have said a lot that it has been a year of transition putting in the foundations to be re-assessed by the RFL. It was a two-day visit to unpick and see where the Academy is at now as opposed to when we did not receive the licence. There has been a whole host of different areas and criteria we have had to meet; some we didn’t reach when we did not get the licence and fell foul or short of. When we came in it was a case of re-investing with the Club showing belief in the staff that it had put in place, which I am massively grateful for, and we’ve been able to take steps forward. Now to be recognised by the RFL for the direction we have gone in is fantastic.

“From where we were to get to this point has been a worry and has been tough, but everyone has been pulling in the same direction, there is an appetite from the whole club and everyone involved. We saw that when the licence was not granted there was an outpouring of support, and rightfully so. A club in this area with a hotbed of talent that we have got, with the history and heritage we have got, we need an Academy to be a big part of where we are going and the journey that we are going on. This is the start of what is going to be a longer journey.”

Head of Rugby & Development at the Tigers, Danny Wilson shared his delight at the news that Castleford Tigers will have an Elite Academy Licence until 2027 saying: “The work that has been done over the last year has been outstanding, the Club as a whole has really supported it.

“From not getting a licence, a club like Castleford, it hurt. It hurt the town and the club but everything that has been put in place now stands us in good stead for the future.

“We have come out of this as an Academy grading ‘Good,’ but we are elite by our practices, I’ve been involved in ‘Outstanding’ Academies, and this is the same as those. The way the criteria reads with the RFL, the player production over recent years hits us a little bit historically, meaning our grading sadly can’t get to that at the moment. We will accept ‘Good’ at the minute, but we know we are performing from an ‘Outstanding’ Academy point of view, and when we get re-licenced it will show that, but our players coming through will show that too.”