Serious Gavet injury overshadows Huddersfield’s latest win

Huddersfield Giants picked up a third straight victory as they powered to a 22-4 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Louis Senior, Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough and Suaia Matagi all scored for the Giants as they punished a sloppy Robins side, who failed to make opportunities count.

Despite this victory taking Huddersfield to three from three, the win was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to James Gavet, who was taken off on a stretcher after going down in an innocuous tackle.

Darnell McIntosh also went off injured and was seen in a knee brace at the end of the game.

The Robins had more territory than the Giants, but they made their chances count as Senior and Gaskell scored.

The same pattern continued in the second-half – after a near 10-minute delay following Gavet’s injury, but Clough and Matagi scored when Huddersfield found themselves close to the line.

Ben Crooks scored late on from Ryan Brierley’s pass, but it was nothing more than a consolation.