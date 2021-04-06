Shaun Wane: England squad far from done and dusted

SHAUN WANE says there is plenty of scope for those not included in his latest England squad to stake a claim for World Cup selection.

The ex-Wigan coach has stuck with the 35 ‘elite players’ he named back in November for next week’s training session – because of the pandemic, his first since taking charge of the national side in February 2020.

That means recent stand-out players like Castleford’s Jake Trueman (pictured), Hull’s Jake Connor, Hull KR’s Ryan Hall and Warrington’s Gareth Widdop won’t be involved in the get together at Leeds Beckett University next Tuesday, April 13, which marks the start of preparations for the mid-season clash with the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on Friday, June 25, and ultimately, the World Cup this Autumn.

“A lot of players have impressed me over the first two rounds of Super League,” said Wane. “But I don’t see any need to make changes so soon into the season.

“It’s a long season, and I am ready to be fluid over selection based on the form players are in.

“I watch every Super League and NRL match multiples times, and my message to players is simple – if you want to play in the World Cup, then perform at club level.”

Wane can’t wait to work with his 28 UK-based players in person (the seven from the NRL will be kept in the loop via video recordings).

“There have been numerous individual and group video meetings, but nothing beats getting onto a field, working on drills and teaching,” added Wane.

“A lot of planning has gone into this session, because we need to be smart about using limited time to best effect.”

On the Australia-based contingent, including 21-year-old Brisbane back Herbie Farnworth, Wane explained: “I’m obsessively conscious with ensuring NRL players get everything the UK players get.

“Videos of the session will be sent over. It’s not ideal but we will make best of it.”

