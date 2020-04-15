Shaun Wane not interested in “irrelevant” Phil Clarke’s criticism

Shaun Wane has branded Sky Sports punding Phil Clarke as “irrelevant” after the Sky Sports pundit criticised his appointment as England head coach.

Clarke suggested Wane’s success at Wigan was largely down to the work of predecessor Michael Maguire, as well as the Warriors’ spending.

Wane won three Super League titles during his seven years in charge of his boyhood club, while also lifting the Challenge Cup, World Club Challenge and League Leaders’ Shield.

But Clarke said on Wane’s England appointment: “I wouldn’t have given him the job.

“I think he was lucky to take over from Michael Maguire, a transformational coach, who really set Wigan up to do that. He was lucky. Wigan are a well-resourced club and I think the last time they won the Grand Final they’d spent more on players than any other and generally the more expensive team buys success and wins a Grand Final.”

When asked about Clarke’s comments, Wane said: “He’s irrelevant to me.

“I didn’t see his comments, but he’s irrelevant. There are more important things in the world and I’m not concerned about him.”