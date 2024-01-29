Siddal face Wakefield Trinity in Challenge Cup as Third and Round draws completed

THE Challenge Cup Third Round and Fourth Round draws have been made – with National Conference League side Siddal taking on Wakefield Trinity.

There will also be an all-London tie between Southern Conference League sides Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors.

Third Round fixtures will take place on the weekend of 10 and 11 February with the Fourth Round set to be played a fortnight later on 24 and 25 February.

The draws in full:

Challenge Cup Third Round

Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder

Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town

Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders

Cornwall v York Acorn

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven

Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets

Swinton Lions v West Hull

Siddal v Wakefield Trinity

Lock Lane v Hunsley ARLFC

Dewsbury Rams v York Knights

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes

Barrow Raiders v Oldham

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers

Challenge Cup Fourth Round

Batley Bulldogs or Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets or Midland Hurricanes

Hunslet or Keighley Cougars v Thatto Heath Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers

Cornwall or York Acorn v Stanningley or Wath Brow Hornets

Bradford Bulls or North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings or Doncaster

Swinton Lions or West Hull v Barrow Raiders or Oldham

Siddal or Wakefield Trinity v Lock Lane or Hunslet ARLFC

Halifax Panthers or Whitehaven v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Wests Warriors

Dewsbury Rams or York Knights v Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder

