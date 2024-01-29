Siddal face Wakefield Trinity in Challenge Cup as Third and Round draws completed

THE Challenge Cup Third Round and Fourth Round draws have been made – with National Conference League side Siddal taking on Wakefield Trinity.
There will also be an all-London tie between Southern Conference League sides Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors.
Third Round fixtures will take place on the weekend of 10 and 11 February with the Fourth Round set to be played a fortnight later on 24 and 25 February.
The draws in full:
Challenge Cup Third Round
Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder
Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town
Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders
Cornwall v York Acorn
Hunslet v Keighley Cougars
Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven
Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets
Swinton Lions v West Hull
Siddal v Wakefield Trinity
Lock Lane v Hunsley ARLFC
Dewsbury Rams v York Knights
Widnes Vikings v Doncaster
Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors
Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes
Barrow Raiders v Oldham
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers
Challenge Cup Fourth Round
Batley Bulldogs or Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets or Midland Hurricanes
Hunslet or Keighley Cougars v Thatto Heath Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers
Cornwall or York Acorn v Stanningley or Wath Brow Hornets
Bradford Bulls or North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings or Doncaster
Swinton Lions or West Hull v Barrow Raiders or Oldham
Siddal or Wakefield Trinity v Lock Lane or Hunslet ARLFC
Halifax Panthers or Whitehaven v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Wests Warriors
Dewsbury Rams or York Knights v Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder
