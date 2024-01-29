Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O’Carroll gives honest verdict on new play-the-ball interpretation

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Eamon O’Carroll has given his honest verdict on the new play-the-ball interpretation that has come into force for 2024.

In a new directive issued before Christmas, the RFL, in a statement, said: “Players, coaches and match officials have agreed to see greater sanction for flops, hands on the ball-by-ball carriers and to ensure that ball carriers regain their feet on the mark and make a genuine attempt to play the ball with the foot.”

That has already seen a number of pre-season games impacted, with turnovers being given for failing to touch the ball with the foot, whilst markers not being square is being heavily policed.

For O’Carroll, the issue became a lot clearer when officials from the RFL came in and showed his Bulls side what they were wanting from the players.

“It’s obviously having an impact on the game. I think I’ve said now in a couple of interviews that we’ve got a responsibility as coaches and players that we do that properly. They are big momentum swingers and can make a game quite stop start,” O’Carroll told League Express.

“They are the rules, nothing will change in that respect but we just have to make sure we get our skill and discipline right and make sure it’s a high-quality game we are playing.

“You don’t want to be losing possession in key areas of the field because you haven’t quite touched the ball with the foot.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve focused on it but we have addressed it. It is quite clear, this is the scenario you will be in for nailing your skill or being ill-disciplined.

“The big turning point was when we brought one of the officials in for a live training session. That was the big eye opener and we thought ‘wow that really is how harsh those rules will be’ especially in terms of the markers as well.

“That was good and we got a lot out of that but I thought we would be better in our next game but we weren’t! So it’s something we are on but you can’t focus too much on it. It’s a such a small area of the game but it is hugely important as well.”

