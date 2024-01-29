Canberra Raiders star Zac Woolford to reject any Super League interest as NRL clubs circle

CANBERRA RAIDERS star Zac Woolford will reject any Super League interest as NRL clubs circle for his signature for 2025.

Woolford has found himself down the pecking order with Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart seemingly favouring Danny Levi and Tom Starling going into the 2025 NRL season, despite Woolford playing 38 games in two years.

That has left the 27-year-old almost surplus to requirements at the capital club with Woolford piquing the interest of NRL clubs – including the St George Illawarra Dragons who had a bid rejected for the hooker earlier this month.

Now League Express understands that more NRL clubs are eyeing up Woolford with the hooker set to remain in the NRL for 2025 without even considering a move to Super League.

Zac’s father, Simon, of course coached Huddersfield between 2018 and 2020 before resigning in September 2020 following a run of poor results.

Zac, meanwhile, has been with the Raiders his entire career so far after debuting for the Green Machine back in 2022.

