Simon Grix wants to “hang on to” Hull FC loanee following impressive display in loss to Castleford Tigers

SIMON GRIX has admitted he wants to “hang on to” Hull FC loanee Tiaki Chan for “a bit longer” following his impressive display in his side’s 30-22 loss to Castleford Tigers at the weekend.

Chan, who is on a short-term loan from Wigan Warriors, was a substitute for the Black and Whites during their loss, but he provided a massive impact from the bench.

A number of bulldozing runs as well as his first try for the club in the second-half enamoured Chan to the Black and Whites’ faithful instantly.

And now Grix himself is keen to extend the former Catalans Dragons man’s loan at the MKM Stadium.

“Tiaki Chan is a ball of energy. He is probably only on the small side but he doesn’t play like a small man,” Grix said.

“He is learning and throws his body into everything he possibly can. Hopefully we can hang on to him a bit longer because he will get better the more game time he gets.”

