Leigh Leopards target set to snub Super League interest

LEIGH LEOPARDS target David Armstrong is set to snub Super League interest to sign a new deal with the Newcastle Knights, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The Leopards had been hunting Armstrong at the beginning of the 2024 Super League season after injuries to Gareth O’Brien and Zak Hardaker.

However, a move for the 23-year-old was not forthcoming with Leigh unable to move a quota player on as Armstrong made it into the Newcastle first-team following the injury to superstar Kalyn Ponga.

Ponga suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot at the back end of last month, meaning he will be sidelined for over 12 weeks – and that has ensured that Armstrong has staked his claim for the fullback jersey ever since.

A new contract for Armstrong has been tabled by Knights head coach Adam O’Brien, with the 23-year-old set to sign and reject any overseas interest.

