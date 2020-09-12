Simon Woolford fed up making excuses for inconsistent Huddersfield

Simon Woolford refused to defend his Huddersfield team after they had their ‘pants pulled down’ by Leeds.

The Giants failed to play consistently throughout the game and ultimately surrender a 10-0 half-time lead to suffer another one-point defeat to the Rhinos.

It was their third one-point reverse since the season restarted but Woolford said: “You have to play for 80 minutes but unfortunately we have some individuals who can’t do it.

“I’m over the excuses, it’s not an age thing. To get your jobs wrong straight after half time is not fatigue.

“Maybe I praised them too much at half-time and they went out patting themselves on the back. But that’s three one-point losses now since we came back.

“We had pants pulled down again. We got what we deserved.”