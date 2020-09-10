Simon Woolford pleased with ‘cost-effective’ Chris McQueen deal

Simon Woolford says Huddersfield’s move for Chris McQueen has been a “cost-effective” one.

The Giants confirmed the capture of the former Queensland representative on a three-month trial last week.

McQueen, an NRL champion with South Sydney, will make his debut for the Giants in their important clash with Leeds on Friday.

His arrival raised question marks from some who questioned how the club had financed the deal given the impact of Covid-19 but Woolford said: “It’s very cost-effective for the Giants.

“It was a no-brainer, really. The Tigers have been really helpful in that regard. Madge (Michael McGuire) was happy to let him play some games in the Super League. Again, the Tigers have been very generous in this deal and the clubs over here, ours included, are wary of money and after Covid the effects that will be on ongoing. But it’s cost-effective for the Giants and we’re grateful to the Tigers for their part.”

Woolford added: “He’s been a good player for a long time, he’s won Grand Finals, his experience is going to be invaluable for us.

“He’s going to bring a wealth of experience, he’s a real pro the kids can learn from and more importantly we believe he’s really capable of playing some good rugby league. I feel we’re fortunate to get Chris and he’ll be thrown straight in this week.”

McQueen will be joined in the side by Aidan Sezer, who will be one of six first-team players in the Giants side to take on Leeds.

“Just at training, the difference he makes to our team, our ball work type training, he’s here to run our team and he’s fit straight back in.

“Practice has gone up a couple of notches, we’re getting to a stage where we need to win, we’ve had a tough month but we’re looking to get our season back on track tomorrow.”