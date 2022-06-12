Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall to lead Combined Nations All Stars against England

Hull Kingston Rovers skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall will take on a new responsibility when he captains the Combined Nations All Stars for this Saturday’s international clash against England at Warrington.

Kenny-Dowall, a former Kiwi international, didn’t play in last year’s game, but he has been rewarded by All Stars coach Ellery Hanley for his consistent form this season for the Robins.

“I’m buzzing. It’s going to be a massive privilege and honour to go out there this weekend to represent the club and all the boys,” Kenny-Dowall told League Express.

“When I came over here to England I wanted to work hard and being selected for the All Stars is one of the consequences of that.

“I’m grateful to Ellery for giving me the opportunity to come into camp and lead the boys out.”

When asked whether there was any chance that he could revive his Kiwi career in the World Cup this year, however, Kenny-Dowall was circumspect, although he hopes he won’t be the only Hull KR player to make the team.

“I’ll just enjoy the moment,” he responded.

“Like I said, I’m just over the moon to be a part of this and to be able to test myself against some great players and get to play with some players who you see week in, week out playing for their clubs.

“I just can’t wait to get in camp and get involved with all the boys who are going to be in there.

“Both Lachlan Coote and Matt Parcell have been playing great for us and it would be great to have them in the team, but whoever is selected it’s going to be a great game to be involved with.”

