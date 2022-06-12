John Kear keen to make most of Wales’ trip to France in World Cup preparation

Wales and new Widnes Vikings coach John Kear says he can’t wait to return to the international arena.

After the pandemic put their fixtures on hold, the Dragons take to the field for a 13-a-side match for the first time since November 2018 – when they beat Ireland to qualify for the forthcoming World Cup in England – against France in Albi on Sunday.

It’s a tough test for Wales, whose senior men last played at the Rugby League World Nines in Sydney in October 2019.

But Kear, who has been at the helm since 2014 and was last week unveiled as the new Widnes coach, having parted company with their Championship rivals Bradford in April, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’re in a tough old World Cup group alongside the Cook Islands, Tonga and Papua New Guinea, so we need a serious test, which France will certainly give us,” he told League Express.

“They are preparing for the World Cup themselves and staging the match in a traditional Rugby League town like Albi means the atmosphere will be partisan, providing our lads with great experience.

“It’s a heck of a challenge for us, but it will give a good indication of where we are at and what we need to work on.”

Kear, who because of existing commitments, including the Wales game, won’t join Widnes until July 1, took charge of France for one game, a 30-7 win over South Africa in Arles, relatively early on in his renowned coaching career in December 1997.

He had previously been in charge at Paris St Germain and is encouraged by the upsurge in interest in the game in one of its traditional heartlands.

“Catalans Dragons have made strides in recent seasons, Toulouse are playing in Super League, the domestic competition has been really good this year, and France have got the World Cup on 2025, which is something to look forward to,” added the 67-year-old, who has also coached England as well as Bramley, Sheffield, Huddersfield, Hull, Wakefield and Batley.

Kear says the Wales football team’s first World Cup qualification in 64 years – their tournament in Qatar starts on November 21, two days after the Rugby League World Cup Final – has had a knock-on effect on all the country’s sporting sides.

“I was on a Wales Rugby League Zoom call, and it was interesting to see a few folk wearing the national football shirt,” he explained.

“The football team’s achievement has lifted the whole country and I’m always pleased to remind people that Wales have qualified for all but one of the World Cups we’ve been able to try for.”

