Sky Sports commentator believes Super League side could lose six first-team players at the end of 2024

SKY SPORTS commentator Stuart Pyke has hinted that Catalans Dragons could lose as many as six first-team players at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Pyke, who was the main caller for Catalans’ 32-24 win over the Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, hailed Dragons head coach Steve McNamara for the way in which he continues to rebuild his side following numerous departures at the end of each season.

The French side lost the likes of Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May and Adam Keighran, but registered their fifth win of the 2024 season from six games.

But, Catalans are expected to lose a number of stars following the season’s end, with Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken linked with Wakefield Trinity and Tom Davies to Hull KR.

Pyke, in fact, explained that six Catalans players could exit the Stade Gilbert Brutus: “As many as six first-team Catalans players could be on their way out at the end of the season, but Steve McNamara will have identified replacements.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.