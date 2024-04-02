Bradford Bulls given major financial boost with new investor

BRADFORD BULLS have been given a major financial boost with a new investor coming on board at Odsal.

That investor is NIC Services Group, who are West Yorkshire based and are the largest privately owned provider of Facilities Management Services across the UK.

With all eyes on the end of the 2024 campaign when IMG will give out its actual grading scores, clubs are determined to improve on and off the field.

And such investment into Bradford will go a long way to improving off-field financial scores.

Bulls Chairman Nigel Wood OBE said: “We have been talking to NIC for some time and we are delighted that they have joined the club and the board at this very important time in the club’s history.

“NIC are a blue-chip company in every respect and the fact that they want to help restore the Bulls to the elite level of rugby league is a marvellous vote of confidence in the club. It is increasingly obvious that to survive and flourish in modern day rugby league, with all of the IMG obligations that are prevalent, clubs need the strongest ownership group they can possibly get. With the recent investment from Paul Wild, Philip Sharp and now NIC, the club is set fair.”

NIC Services Group Finance Director Simon Tidswell, a lifelong Bradford Northern/Bulls fan has joined the Board and said: “NIC Services Group Limited are extremely pleased to announce our investment in the Bradford Bulls making NIC a shareholder, supporter, and taking a director’s seat on the board.”

“The Bradford Bulls are heavily invested in grassroots, the Bulls foundation, their wheelchair team, and women in rugby which has supported the local community greatly, something NIC is committed to. NIC is a proud supporter of Rugby League and are excited to join the journey of bringing success back to the Bradford Bulls and the iconic Odsal Stadium.”

Tidswell added: “The historic club, Bradford Bulls (and formally Bradford Northern), have been progressing steadily over recent years and we are determined to assist them in their continued progression back to the topflight of the Rugby League in the near future.”

Wood added: “I would also like to pay a heartfelt tribute to Mark Sawyer and Adam Fogerty, without whom the club would not exist or be back in Bradford, together with Debb Sorra who stepped up at the right time to make a massive contribution in time, energy and resource when it was needed most. They will all be lifelong friends of the club.”

It’s exciting times for the Bulls both on and off the field.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.