Sky Sports to show every match in opening month of Super League’s return

Sky Sports will show every Super League game in the opening month of the competition’s return.

The fixture list for the competition’s restart has been revealed, with Leeds’ Emerald Headingley Stadium and St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium the only two grounds to be used during the opening month of the competition.

Super League say the decision has been made as it ‘ensures greater control over the safety and well-being of our players, staff and match officials’.

Headingley will be used for the season return triple-header, as well as the first full opening round, which will be played over two days. The following week will be played at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Super League have confirmed they are reverting to a four-team play-off structure as well as new rules, including the ‘six again’ rule.

Clubs and players face a grueling end to the season, with eight rounds scheduled for the last six weeks of the season, before taking into account Challenge Cup games.

“Today’s fixtures announcement finally brings the 2020 season back to life.

“We were really pleased to be able to confirm a restart date – but fans really want to know who their team is playing and when.

“It hasn’t been an easy process. “We have needed the buy-in of our Clubs and support from Sky Sports and we’re delighted all parties have pulled together to allow us to announce our fixtures and provide the focus for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“It’s fantastic that all games in August will be live on Sky Sports. I’m also pleased to confirm that Sky Sports are supporting our efforts to explore other ways to bring as many games as possible into the homes of Super League fans.”

The first-full round is:

Saturday, August 8th

Toronto Wolfpack vs Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

Sunday, August 9th

Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

The full fixtures list can be seen by clicking here.