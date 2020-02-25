Sky Sports to show regular Championship fixture next month

Sky Sports are set to show a regular Championship fixture for the first time in years.

The broadcaster will show York’s game with Featherstone on March 22nd in what is set to be the club’s first game at their new LNER Stadium.

The match is part of a doubleheader with Toronto and Wakefield, with Sky set to show both games, which kick-off at 3pm and 5:15pm respectively.

Sky have broadcast Championship games from the Summer Bash for several years while last year they broadcast the play-offs, while Toronto paid for their games to be shown.

However, they haven’t shown a regular-season game, not including Toronto, since Leigh took on Dewsbury on September 1st 2011.