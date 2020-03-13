Sky Sports to show Sunday Super League

Sky Sports will broadcast the Super League clash between Castleford and St Helens on Sunday.

The decision has been made after Sky’s schedule was eradicated by the various shutdowns across sport, with various competitions suspending activity due to the coronavirus crisis.

But with Super League currently set to continue, Sky have made the move to broadcast the game and will show in on Sky Sports Main Event, their major sports channel.

It’s likely that Sky will show many more Super League games than usual should the competition continue to operate, while Premier League and the English Football League remain suspended through to April 3rd.

The broadcast will start at 3pm, 30 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.