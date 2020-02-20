Sky to show all six Summer Bash games

Sky Sports will broadcast all six games at this year’s Summer Bash, the RFL have confirmed.

The broadcaster will be in Blackpool for the entire weekend as 12 of the Championship’s 14 clubs lock horns over the course of the weekend.

Rugby Football League Chief Executive, Ralph Rimmer said: “We are delighted that Sky Sports will be at Bloomfield Road to show all the action from the Betfred Championship Summer Bash. The weekend has become a highlight in the Rugby League calendar and we are sure the 2020 event will once again provide some great moments for the fans in the stadium and for those watching at home.

“With all six fixtures being shown live on Sky Sports it is great exposure for the competition and the clubs involved and we thank Betfred, Sky Sports and the clubs for all their continued support.”

Steve Smith, Executive Director of Content for Sky Sports, added: “Sky Sports saw great interest in 2019 for the Summer Bash, it’s a compelling weekend of Rugby League action and our we look forward to bringing it to our customers once again in May.”

The weekend will be kicked off by the Heavy Woollen Derby as Batley and Dewsbury go head-to-head, following by Halifax and York.

Saturday’s headline game will see Featherstone take on Bradford, with Sunday’s finale will see Leigh take on Widnes.

Swinton will face Oldham on Sunday, while Sheffield take on Whitehaven.