Smith happy to attract new admirers

Hull KR coach Tony Smith admits that he is pleased to see that his club’s reputation for playing attractive rugby is drawing plenty of new admirers.

After the Robins’ victory over Wigan a week last Friday, which they achieved by playing an attractive brand of attacking rugby, with numerous passing movements from inside their own half, couple with an expansive offloading game, there were plenty of admiring comments made on social media, with League Express editor Martyn Sadler posting on Twitter: “Can anyone seriously argue with the fact that Hull KR are the most attractive team to watch in Super League?” That post was liked and agreed with by several hundred other posters.

“We are just glad that people are enjoying watching us,” said Smith, whose side narrowly lost 23-22 to their close rivals Hull FC in a thrilling Hull derby on Saturday afternoon.

“But it’s not true to say that we are concentrating only on our attack. I want a really strong defence too.

“The stronger our defence the more risks we can take. We can attack from different parts of the field knowing that we can defend our line.

“So I wasn’t completely happy against Wigan, although two of the tries we conceded were scored right in the corner, while another came from a dropped ball. But we weren’t conceding tries up the middle.”

So will other Super League sides attempt to copy the Robins’ style of play?

“I’ve seen some of the influences we have had on other teams,” added Smith.

“I’m happy to have some influence on how the league plays.”

And Smith also paid tribute to the Hull KR fans and their noisy backing for their team.

“We get them smiling more and they get us going more,” he said.

“But it’s important to remember that they turn up regardless of whether the team is playing well or not.”

Meanwhile Smith is happy with the recent announcement from the club that its owner Neil Hudgell has taken it off the market.

“We are really glad that Neil has done that,” confirmed Smith.

“He would admit that when he made the initial announcement about selling the club, that he wasn’t enjoying it at the time. But now he has a new CEO doing a great job with the commercial side of things. So Neil doesn’t have to get involved as much as he did have to.

“But he is a great owner who is really dedicated to the club.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.