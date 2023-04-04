Son of ex-Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Adrian Morley makes debut for Super League scholarship side

IT’S always interesting to see the next generation of rugby league stars come through the ranks and if there are any links between those teenagers and players that have gone before them.

One such player is Leo Morley, who debuted for the Salford Red Devils’ scholarship side against Wakefield Trinity last week.

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that Leo is the son of former rugby league heavyweight Adrian, who made his name in both Super League and the NRL with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Sydney Roosters.

Now, Adrian is looking forward to keeping an eye on how his son progresses.

“Last week he played for Salford under-16s and they played Wakefield,” Morley told League Express.

“It was funny. Jamie Field, my ex-teammate, was the coach of Wakefield and Francis Cummins his lad played for Wakefield so we had a bit of a Leeds reunion in the stand!

“He is still only young, he is quite talented but we will keep an eye on him. He flirts from second row to centre, he’s started playing a bit of centre this year.

“When I can I give him guidance, but I feel a bit bad for him as it’s hard having a dad who is an ex-professional.

“He does get a lot of pressure on him but that’s something he’s got to deal with.”

Though there is outside pressure on Leo to make it given his father’s greatness within the sport, Adrian himself is only keen for his son to enjoy himself.

“He just enjoys it and that’s what I’m happy about. There’s no pressure from me to make it as a professional just as long as he is enjoying it with his mates that’ll do for me,” Morley continued.

“I think he would like to make it as a pro. When you asked him as a kid what he wanted to be it would be a rugby player but now he realises that not everyone can make it as a professional. He’s got a plan B which is a good thing.”