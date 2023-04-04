Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood calls out former rugby league players suing the sport’s governing body

378 former football, rugby league and rugby union players are now part of the group suing their respective sports following brain injuries.

Lawyers are due to file the claims at the High Court on Tuesday, with the former rugby league claimants alleging the RFL was negligent in failing to provide acceptable protective action against permanent injuries caused by repetitive concussive blows.

Among them is former St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves forward Nick Fozzard, who carved out an illustrious career in Super League and who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

However, the issue and lawsuit has proved divisive with a number of current and former players and officials having their say.

One of those, former Super League referee Richard Silverwood, sympathises with potential injuries sustained from playing the sport, but believes that players knew what the potential repercussions could be.

Silverwood tweeted: “I tip my hat to all players that have picked up a rugby ball and I can only imagine the damage to their bodies have suffered however they signed up to the risk and don’t agree with this at all. No wonder our great game is now so sanitised.”

