Sonny Bill Williams named in Toronto squad to face Castleford

Sonny Bill Williams will make his return to rugby league in Toronto’s pre-season friendly with Castleford.

The match, which is Michael Shenton’s Testimonial, is set to attract thousands as the cross-code star makes his return to the 13-man code.

Williams is set to play some part of the match, though his involvement is expected to be limited.

Brad Singleton and James Cunningham will also make their debuts for the club in a game that will see two clubs face off each other, before clashing again just two weeks later in the Super League opener.

“I’m really excited for the Toronto game,” Shenton said.

“They bring a lot of excitement and expectation with them, so I hope the fans will come down to support me and the rest of the boys and see what Toronto are about. It’s pretty much going to be a Super League standard game two weeks before the competition starts.”