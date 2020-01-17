Lees set for Saints comeback

Matty Leeds is set to make his comeback from injury in Louie McCarthy’s Testimonial.

Lees, who suffered a perforated bowel last season, has been named in the squad just over four months since having an emergency operation.

The 21-year-old was set to be selected for Great Britain’s tour before suffering the injury and was named as Super League’s young player of the year.

But he is back in contention for Sunday’s clash with London, with head coach Kristian Woolf naming most of Saints’ Grand Final winning stars.