Sonny Bill Williams undergoes knee operation

Sonny Bill Williams has undergone successful knee surgery.

Toronto’s marquee star underwent the procedure on Tuesday and confirmed that all had gone well.

The Wolfpack confirmed Williams would go under the knife, with the injury set to keep him out for three weeks, though they are not set to play over a fortnight as a result of the suspension imposed by Super League due to coronavirus fears.

Minor Surgery done ✅

Always promise myself not to go on social media straight after op 😂

I've come to understand injury is part of sport. Life isn't perfect nor are we. Always Alhumdulliah count your blessings fam I have a 4 little ones at home waiting for daddy

