Sonny Bill Williams undergoes knee operation

   March 17, 2020

Sonny Bill Williams has undergone successful knee surgery.

Toronto’s marquee star underwent the procedure on Tuesday and confirmed that all had gone well.

The Wolfpack confirmed Williams would go under the knife, with the injury set to keep him out for three weeks, though they are not set to play over a fortnight as a result of the suspension imposed by Super League due to coronavirus fears.

“I’ve come to understand injury is part of sport,” he said in a post on Twitter.