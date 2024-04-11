Southern Conference League preview as London Skolars return alongside Challenge Cup heroes

THE Southern Conference League, which this season will involve nine teams, starts on Saturday (April 13) with four attractive fixtures.

Much attention will focus on London Skolars, who are competing in the amateur game’s Southern flagship competition after withdrawing from Betfred League One late last year.

The Skolars, who are scheduled to host Bedford Tigers on the opening day, are coached by the trio of Manchester-born Ian Ackley, who has spent the last decade coaching the club’s junior sides, founder member Darren Williams and Mark Croston.

Croston, from Wigan, is a former Great Britain Students captain who, after a stint in Australia, returned to London to coach the Skolars from the SCL to League One.

He summed up the mood by reflecting: “Stepping in has reminded me of the honour and privilege of leading a group of players and officials. I’m thrilled to be at the coalface again!”

Two other London teams raised the SCL’s profile earlier this year with significant progress in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Wests Warriors and Hammersmith Hills Hoists went head-to-head in the third round after seeing off high-flying Northern opposition.

The Warriors beat Newsome Panthers and Rochdale Mayfield, while the Hoists disposed of West Bowling after accounting for Medway Dragons at the opening stage.

Hammersmith, after beating Wests 22-12, bowed out of the Challenge Cup with an honourable reverse at Betfred Championship side Halifax Panthers.

Hill Hoists entertain North Herts Crusaders this week while West Warriors travel to Colchester for a tough-looking tilt with ambitious Eastern Rhinos.

The Warriors’ head coach Kimbo Parkinson said: “2024 is an exciting year for us as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary.

“Having started back in 2014 with only 17 regular players, we are pleased with how preparations are going so far with more than 30 turning up for training and with more expected to come as the end of the rugby union season approaches.

“This year we have a great mix of returning and new players made up of Northerners, Southerners and Antipodeans, some with an extensive Rugby League background and some giving Rugby League a go for the first time. It will be interesting to see how the new players adapt when the season kicks off.

The SCL gained some much-needed positive exposure with ourselves and Hammersmith Hills Hoists knocking off well established Northern clubs during the Challenge Cup run. We are hoping to continue to build on that success and attract more players to the club.

“Our goal is to have a successful season and put ourselves in contention to be playing finals football. Although we are under no illusions as to how competitive this year will be, we know that if we can remain injury-free, keep training hard and turning up for one another week in, week out there’s no reason we can’t be in a good position at the end of the season to take that SCL title back.”

Parkinson concluded: “Alongside our SCL side we will once again have a second team playing in the London Men’s Premier Division, plus a new women’s team who will be operating in the Woman’s League One South. So it’s a big year for us.”

The final fixture involves London Chargers – who are the fourth team from the capital in the competition, and who were Grand Finalists in 2021 and 2022 – and Brentwood Eels.

Bristol All Golds sit out the opening day. Head coach Simon Martin said: “The All Golds are again looking forward to another season in the newly formed SCL.

“Our squad consists of players within and around the Bristol area, plus we have players from our partnership with the University of Gloucestershire RL.

“Our aim this season is to challenge for a top-four finish and continue our club growth fielding men’s, women’s, mini and junior teams.”

Fixtures

Saturday 13 April

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v North Herts Crusaders; London Skolars v Bedford Tigers; London Chargers v Brentwood Eels; Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors.

