All change for two Heavy Woollen NCL fixtures

Saturday’s match between National Conference League Division Two leaders Shaw Cross Sharks and Barrow Island is off.

The fixture has been put back to Saturday 27 April because the Sharks’ pitch on Leeds Road is waterlogged.

Meanwhile, Shaw Cross’s near neighbours Dewsbury Celtic have switched their game with Pilkington Recs – also in Division Two – to their opponents’ ground at Ruskin Drive, St Helens.

The weekend’s programme is now:

Thursday 11 April 2024

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners

Saturday 13 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Lock Lane

Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet ARLFC

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal

Wath Brow Hornets v Kells

West Bowling v Heworth

West Hull v York Acorn

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Leigh Miners Rangers

Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners

Oulton Raiders v Crosfields

Stanningley v Skirlaugh

Waterhead Warriors v Hull Dockers

Woolston Rovers v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO

Millom v Ellenborough Rangers

Myton Warriors v Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights v Oldham St Annes

Pilkington Recs v Dewsbury Celtic

Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island – postponed (unfit pitch)

DIVISION THREE

Distington v Featherstone Lions

East Leeds v Bentley

Hensingham v Leigh East

Milford v Beverley