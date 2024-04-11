All change for two Heavy Woollen NCL fixtures

Saturday’s match between National Conference League Division Two leaders Shaw Cross Sharks and Barrow Island is off.
The fixture has been put back to Saturday 27 April because the Sharks’ pitch on Leeds Road is waterlogged.
Meanwhile, Shaw Cross’s near neighbours Dewsbury Celtic have switched their game with Pilkington Recs – also in Division Two – to their opponents’ ground at Ruskin Drive, St Helens.
The weekend’s programme is now:
Thursday 11 April 2024
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners
Saturday 13 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Lock Lane
Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet ARLFC
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal
Wath Brow Hornets v Kells
West Bowling v Heworth
West Hull v York Acorn
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Leigh Miners Rangers
Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners
Oulton Raiders v Crosfields
Stanningley v Skirlaugh
Waterhead Warriors v Hull Dockers
Woolston Rovers v Wigan St Patricks
DIVISION TWO
Millom v Ellenborough Rangers
Myton Warriors v Wigan St Judes
Normanton Knights v Oldham St Annes
Pilkington Recs v Dewsbury Celtic
Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island – postponed (unfit pitch)
DIVISION THREE
Distington v Featherstone Lions
East Leeds v Bentley
Hensingham v Leigh East
Milford v Beverley
