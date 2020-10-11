Souths want Burgess to coach in 2021

South Sydney have confirmed that the club is expecting Sam Burgess to continue as a member of the club’s coaching staff in 2021, despite serious allegations of drug use and domestic violence that have been levelled against him by his former wife.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly, the former general manager of Super League, said in a video released on the club’s website last Thursday that the club intends to proceed as planned, and that Burgess is still in line to coach the club’s under-19s team alongside Souths’ former longstanding player John Sutton.

“Sam Burgess and John Sutton will be the coaches of our SG Ball team, which is a first,” Solly said.

Until he stood down recently, both from club duties and from his role at Fox Sports, Burgess had been working in the club’s biosecurity bubble as one of Wayne Bennett’s assistants.

But despite their support for Burgess, Souths officials have confirmed that they will await the outcome of the NRL Integrity Unit investigation and any police inquiry before rubber-stamping Burgess’ appointment.

Burgess, who has remained at home since the report first emerged The Australian newspaper, has not been charged by police and has had verbal messages of support from his family, Souths players and players at rival clubs.

