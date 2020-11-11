SQUAD NEWS | Key quartet return for Leeds

Catalans and Leeds have both named strong 21-man squads ahead of their elimination play-off on Friday at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (KO 7:45pm).

Catalans, who will be playing only their second game in five weeks, make four changes to their squad from Salford as Benjamin Jullien, Lucas Albert, Arthur Romano and Joe Chan all drop out.

Matt Whitley, Jason Baitieri, Joel and Sam Tomkins are all included.

Leeds are massively boosted by the returns of Matt Prior, Konrad Hurrell, Tom Briscoe and Richie Myler, who were all forced into a 14-day self-isolation period following the positive Covid-19 tests at Castleford.

Alex Mellor will serve the first of his two-match suspension meaning he’ll be unavailable for next week’s semi-final should Leeds be victorious.

Catalans: Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Davies, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Harrison, Ferres