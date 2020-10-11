SQUAD WATCH | Changes aplenty for Challenge Cup Finalists

Warrington have four changes to their 21-man squad from Wigan as first-team regulars Blake Austin, Mike Cooper, Jake Mamo and Joe Philbin have all been omitted. Danny Walker, Eribe Doro, Ellis Longstaff and Josh Thewlis take their places.

Leeds have a plethora of changes ahead of their Challenge Cup Final on Saturday with just seven senior names included. 16-year-old Levi Edwards has been named and if played, would be Leeds’ youngest ever Super League debutant.

Warrington: Akauola, Ashton, Brand, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Currie, Davis, Doro, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Longstaff, Patton, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop

Leeds: Walker, Dwyer, Cuthbertson, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L. Briscoe, A. Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd, Mustapha, O’Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Ferres, Whiteley, Edwards, McConnell

Tony Smith has adds three names into the mix; Elliot Minchella has endured his Grade B suspension, Dean Hadley returns from injury and Robbie Mulhern makes an immediate return. Rowan Milnes and George King maintain their places.

Salford have also chose to rest a number of their key names ahead of their first Wembley appearance in 51 years, but players such as Krisnan Inu, Kevin Brown and Lee Mossop have all been included.

Hull KR: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Trout, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley, Milnes, King

Salford: Chamberlain, Inu, Brown, Mossop, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkins, Flanagan, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Aspey, L. Roberts, O. Roberts, Ackers, Gilmore, Ashall-Bott