Squad Watch: Friday’s Super League team news

St Helens v Hull KR

James Roby and Zeb Taia are back for St Helens’ clash with Hull KR.

They replace Josh Eaves and Lewis Dodd in the squad for the clash with the Robins, who have made one change.

Mitch Garbutt replaces Jamie Ellis in Tony Smith’s only change.

Saints: Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Graham.

Robins: Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Parcell, Livett, Hauraki, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Litten, Dagger, Ryan, Gee, Storton, Lewis, Maher, Keyes, Minchella, Peteru.

Huddersfield v Leeds

Huddersfield could hand a debut to Chris McQueen in Friday’s game with Leeds.

Ashton Golding, Darnell McIntosh, Aidan Sezer are also named after missing last week’s game with St Helens. Reiss Butterworth and Dominic Young drop out.

Konrad Hurrell returns for Leeds after a hamstring injury.

He’s the only change to the 21-man squad, replacing Jarrod O’Connor.

Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Trout, McQueen.

Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.