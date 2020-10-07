SQUAD WATCH | Friday’s Super League team news

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

David Fifita could make has Wakefield Trinity return in the clash with St Helens.

The forward is named in Chris Chester’s squad after missing over a month of action.

Eddie Battye and Ryan Hampshire are also back but there’s no Bill Tupou, Tony Gigot, Joe Westerman or Chris Green.

Tommy Makinson returns for St Helens after a five match suspension in the champions’ only change, replacing Matty Costello.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Trinity: Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Walker, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers

Catalans have made two changes ahead of the visit of Hull KR.

Josh Drinkwater and Matt Whitley drop out and are replaced David Mead and Paul Seguier in the squad.

Rowan Milnes and Geroge King could make their Hull KR debuts in the clash.

The pair are two of five changes with Harvey Livett, Mitch Garbutt and Matty Storton coming in. Greg Minikin, Robbie Mulher, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Brierley and Dan Murray drop out.

Dragons: Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins

Robins: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Parcell, Hauraki, Livett, Garbutt, Lawler, Trout, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Storton, Ellis, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Brad Singleton could make his Wigan debut in the club’s clash with Warrington.

The prop, a signing from the troubled Toronto Wolfpack, has been named in Adrian Lam’s 21-man squad.

Morgan Smithies could also make his return from suspension, but there’s no Oliver Gildart or George Burgess.

Warrington make three changes, with Sitaleki Akauola, Keanan Brand and Luis Johnson coming in for Ben Murdoch-Masila, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker.

Wigan: Hardaker, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Jo Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Rushton, Singleton.

Warrington: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Mamo, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Widdop.