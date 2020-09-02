Squad Watch: Friday’s Super League team news

Huddersfield are facing an injury crisis ahead of Friday’s game with St Helens.

Ashton Golding has joined a growing list of absentees after sustaining a head knock last week, while Suaia Matagi is suspended.

The Giants say several others named in their 21-man squad; Darnell McIntosh, Aidan Sezer, Michael Lawrence, Kenny Edwards and Jake Wardle are all injury doubts, leaving them with just 16 fit players.

St Helens will be without talismanic hooker James Roby who sits out the game after picking up a head knock last week.

Zeb Taia is also withdrawn with a minor groin strain. Joe Batchelor and Josh Eaves enter the squad.

Giants: McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout, Young.

Saints: Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Eaves, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Hull FC have made four changes, with Jake Connor, Ligi Sao, Josh Bowden and Cameron Scott all called up.

Marc Sneyd and Ratu Naulago drop out through injury. Joe Cator is suspended while Gareth Ellis has been rested.

Warrington have yet to name their squad.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Naulago, Patterson Lund, McNamara.