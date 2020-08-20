SQUAD WATCH | Israel Folau returns for Catalans’ clash with Wakefield

Wakefield and Catalans have named 21-man squads for their Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash on Saturday at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Chris Chester has more changes to contend with as Tony Gigot (injured), Liam Kay, Reece Lyne (suspended), Lee Kershaw (hamstring) and Josh Wood all absent.

However, Wakefield are boosted with the returns of Alex Walker, Max Jowitt, Connor Bailey and Joe Batchelor, while Innes Senior could make his debut after signing on loan from Huddersfield.

Catalans will be without Sam Tomkins and Sam Moa, who both copped suspensions on Monday, while Samisoni Langi and Julian Bousquet are injured.

After being omitted last week, Israel Folau makes an immediate return to Steve McNamara’s side.

Wakefield: Walker, Tupou, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Senior

Catalans: Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano