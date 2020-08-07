Squad watch: Konrad Hurrell ruled out for Leeds in Sunday’s Super League triple-header

Salford v Hull FC

Interim coach Andy Last has named his first 21-man squad since his appointment.

A strong-looking squad sees Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Ratu Naulago, Mahe Fonua, Joe Cator, Andre Savelio and Manu Ma’u all named after recovering from pre-lockdown injuries.

Scott Taylor and Masi Matongo are absent through injury while winger Adam Swift doesn’t feature following the birth of his child.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Ellis, Naulago.

Wakefield v Wigan

Wakefield will be without Alex Walker and Ryan Hampshire for their return game against Wigan.

The two fullbacks have not been named in the squad, with Jordy Crowther and Matty Ashurst not risked due to injury.

Tony Gigot is due to debut at fullback, with Liam Kay, another new signing, to start from the wing.

Wigan will be without Oliver Gildart and Tony Clubb for the match, while Ben Flower and Oliver Partington are also absent from the 21-man squad.

Wakefield: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Bathcelor, Tangata, Jowitt, Wood, Atkins, Aydin, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot.

Wigan: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Leeds v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have received a major blow after Konrad Hurrell was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Tonga international will miss the match while James Donaldson is also absent after suffering a back injury in last week’s win over Huddersfield.

Jack Broadbent and Rhys Evans have been called up.

Meanwhile, St Helens have named the same 21-man squad following their victory over Catalans last week.

Rhinos: Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Broadbent.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Graham.