Squad watch: Saturday’s Super League 21-man squads

Castleford Tigers have named Alex Foster in their squad for the first time in over a year.

Foster has recovered from a serious knee injury and is contention to feature, while young fullback Bailey Hodgson has also been named and could make his professional debut.

Catalans remain without Sam Tomkins for the match while hooker Michael McIlorum misses out after failing a HIA in last week’s defeat to St Helens. Mickael Goudemand takes his place in the only change.

Tigers: Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, Moors, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, Hodgson.

Dragons: Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.

Warrington and Hull KR have both named their return squads ahead of their first game since Super League’s restart.

The Wolves have been able to call up Matty Ashton after his return from injury, as well as Jack Hughes. Anthony Gelling and Gareth Widdop also feature.

All 11 of Hull KR’s off-contract players have been named with coach Tony Smith set to give them a chance to impress.

Nathaniel Peteru could make his debut after joining shortly before lockdown while Robbie Mulhern misses out.

Wolves: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Kibula, King , Lineham, Mamo, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.

Robins: Abdull, Brierley, Crooks, Dagger, Ellis, Garbutt, Gee, Hadley, Hauraki, Kenny-Dowall, Lawler, Litten, Linnett, Maher, Minchella, Murray, Parcell, Peteru, Quinlan, Storton, Trout.