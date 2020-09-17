SQUAD WATCH | Six forwards return for Warrington; Marc Sneyd named

21-man squads have been named ahead of two Challenge Cup Quarter Final fixtures.

Both games will be hosted on Saturday at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium as part of a televised double-header. Warrington and St Helens will clash in a repeat of last year’s final at 2:30pm on BBC One, while Wigan and Hull FC will battle at 5pm on BBC Two.

Warrington welcome back a number of forwards who were forced to self-isolate due to track & trace reasons. Jason Clark, Matt Davis, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Matty Davis and Joe Philbin all return to boost Steve Price’s forward pack. Daryl Clark, who didn’t play last week due to his wife giving birth, immediately returns.

St Helens name a near full-strength side as Mark Percival returns alongside Lewis Dodd. Matty Costello and Joe Batchelor are the ones to miss out.

Warrington: Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Latu, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker

Saints: Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Simm, Dodd, Graham

Joe Bullock and George Burgess are the two changes for Wigan, with youngsters Amir Bourouh and Harry Rushton stepping in to take their places.

Hull have been forced into five changes. Albert Kelly and Ratu Naulago suffered hamstring injuries, Adam Swift and Kieran Buchanan miss out with back injuries, and Jamie Shaul failed his head injury assessment,

There’s a welcome return, though, as Marc Sneyd is named for the first time since mid-August after recovering from a lateral ligament injury.

Wigan: Hardaker, Gildart, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Jo. Shorrocks, Rushton

Hull FC: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Wynee, Ellis, Brown, Scott, McNamara