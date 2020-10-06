Squad Watch: Super League’s Thursday night team news

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants are set to welcome Lee Gaskell back into the side for the clash with Salford.

The halfback has missed two months of action with a thumb injury but is set for a recall with stand-in Jordan Turner out of the 21-man squad.

Hooker Brandon Moore could also make his debut after being named in the squad following his loan move from Halifax.

Salford will be without Kevin Brown for the clash as well as Sebastine Ikahihifo, with the pair not included in Ian Watson’s squad.

Ollie Roberts also drops out, with Luke Yates, Andy Ackers and Olly Ashall-Bott moving in.

Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Ja Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Jo Wardle, Lawrence, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Trout, Young, McQueen, Moore.

Salford: Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Yates, Burke, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Ackers, Ashall-Bott.

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Liam Watts remains a notable absentee for Castleford after being left out of their squad for the game with Leeds.

Jake Trueman hasn’t recovered from a back problem while Danny Richardson remains sidelines.

Derrell Olpherts is recalled alongside Alex Foster.

Leeds have made two changes, with Cameron Smith returning to the squad after recovering from a broken jaw. Bodene Thompson is also recalled as Alex Mellor and Callum McLelland make way.

Tigers: Olpherts, Shenton, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Foster, Blair, Moors, Clare, O’Neill, Cook, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, Martin, O’Brien, Sanderson, Fleming.

Leeds: Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Holroyd.