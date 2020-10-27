SQUAD WATCH: Thursday’s squad news

WAKEFIELD V LEEDS

Wakefield have recalled Jacob Miller and Joe Westerman for the clash with Leeds.

The pair missed the victory over Hull KR but are recalled alongside Connor Bailey and Jack Croft.

Matty Ashurst and Tony Gigot are among those to drop out.

Leeds are unchanged from the squad named for the victory over Castleford.

Rhinos: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd.

Trinity: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Westerman, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Walker, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.

HULL KR v HULL FC

Matt Parcell is in line for a return to action after recovering from a thumb injury, he returns alongside Matty Storton while Kane Linnett and Weller Hauraki also retain their places despite being rested against Wakefield.

Josh Jones could be in line for his first appearance in over two months after recovering from Covid-19, while Scott Taylor and Jordan Lane also return.

They replace Jamie Shaul, Albert Kelly and Masi Matongo.

Robins: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulher, Parcell, Hauraki, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Dagger, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.

FC: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago.