SQUAD WATCH: Thursday’s Super League team news

Wigan v Catalans

Tony Clubb could return for Wigan in their clash with Catalans on Thursday.

The forward has been out with a neck injury but has been named in the 21-man squad for the top four clash alongside Ben Flower.

They replace James McDonnell and Harry Rushton in the squad.

Catalans have made two changes themselves, with Matt Whitley and Arthur Romano returning to the squad, replacing the injured duo of Samisoni Langi and Remi Casty, who have hamstring and sternum injuries respectively.

Warriors: Hardaker, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Jo Shorrocks, Halsall, Singleton.

Dragons: Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkewater, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

St Helens v Wakefield

Saints Academy product Jake Wingfield has been named in the squad for the first time ahead of their second clash with Wakefield in a week.

He replaces James Graham in Kristian Woolf’s only change, with Graham ruled out due to self-isolation.

Wakefield have managed to name 20 players in their squad for this week’s match, with Ben Jones-Bishop, Chris Green and Romain Navarrete coming in.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Wingfield.

Trinity: Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Fifita, Ashurst, Westerman, Kopczak, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Jowitt, Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Senior, Battye.